Is the AI Bubble Already Popping?

Artificial intelligence has been the talk of the market all year and for good reason. Demand for chips is growing like crazy and new products are coming out almost daily. But one of the biggest AI companies, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), is cutting back on chip spending, which may be a sign of slowing demand. Travis Hoium covers the trends in this video. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 20, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 22, 2023.