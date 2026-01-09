Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.01.2026 19:18:00
Is the AI Bubble Bursting or Is the Sector Just Catching Its Breath?
Many AI stocks struggled in December, causing some investors to speculate about whether the AI bubble was bursting. Concerns over data center financing, project timelines, and OpenAI's ability to pay Oracle were among the headlines that spooked investors.The market has sung a different tune in the new year, with many AI stocks surging out of the gate. While some investors still believe that AI is in a bubble that is bound to burst, rising stock prices don't always indicate a correction is due. Here's why it looks to me as though the AI industry is just catching its breath.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
