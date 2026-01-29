Going Aktie

Is the AI Bubble Going to Pop in 2026? Here's Your Backup Plan.
It obviously hasn't happened yet. The risk of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Nvidia or Broadcom being in a bubble on the verge of popping, however, still looms large. Wise investors are preparing ahead of time, rather than risking being in a position that may force them into making a quick -- but ultimately misguided -- decision.To this end, what should everyone at least start thinking about doing if AI stocks start to suffer a major correction? Here are three biggies that should help your portfolio hold up when it seems like everything is imploding.Artificial intelligence stocks haven't just outperformed the rest of the market since late 2022, when the launch of ChatGPT kicked off AI-mania. This leadership has come at the expense of other segments of the market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
