Is the AI Bubble Popping? Don't Be so Sure.

Not long after ChatGPT was released, pundits began warning people that an AI bubble was forming.Stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were skyrocketing as tech CEOs and luminaries said that generative AI could be as transformative as the internet. The start of the AI boom was also well-timed for investors as tech stocks were at rock-bottom valuations after tech stocks crashed through 2022 after the pandemic ended.Now, with a number of high-profile AI stocks falling, those same critics are claiming that the AI bubble is here.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool