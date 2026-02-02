Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.02.2026 00:38:00
Is the AI Bubble Real? Who Knows? This Stock Should Thrive Regardless.
Fears abound in the financial media of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble forming. Whether it is or isn't is up for debate. So, what's an investor to do? You want to capture any gains the AI bull run still has in it but you also want to hedge against a potential bubble.Fortunately, there are many industries set to profit from the AI industry without being directly involved in it. One such industry is energy, nuclear energy in particular.According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) the global demand for electricity from AI data centers is set to double by the end of the decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
