Is the AI Hype Real? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That I Think Will Stand the Test of Time

Investing trends come and go. In recent years, investors piled on companies' stocks merely because they grew cannabis or became meme stocks.The latest trend revolves around stocks involved with artificial intelligence (AI). While some will eventually lose their luster, others hold the potential to outlast trends as they report rising revenue and profits. Investors seeking positions in this space may want to consider three AI stocks.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may look like a meme stock from a certain point of view. It has risen nearly 250% over the last year and almost 2,000% in the previous five years amid its dominance in AI -ready semiconductors. Also, with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 37, many perceive it as overpriced.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel