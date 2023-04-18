|
18.04.2023 17:55:00
Is the Bearish Case for Roku Stock Starting to Fall Apart?
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is rocking in 2023. Shares of the streaming video pioneer have risen 58% so far this year. The big gain might surprise you, and that's understandable. Starting lines matter, and this year's chart may look great, but Roku is still trading nearly 87% below the all-time high it established two summers ago.Wall Street isn't exactly awestruck by the stock's resurgence. It's not even registering. The last analyst to initiate coverage of Roku -- Vikram Kesavabhotla at Baird -- tagged it with a yawn-worthy neutral rating last week. The $71 price target implies just 10% of near-term upside, a poor haul for a risky growth stock. Dig deeper and you'll probably like what you see in Roku. It's been quietly clawing away at the bearish knocks on the company. It may not be obvious to everyone. Give it time. Patience can be a lost art in the world of investing.Continue reading
