Is the Best-Performing Dow Stock of the Past Year a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a highly exclusive index that includes 30 large and well-established corporations. It has performed comparatively well lately, slightly edging out the two other major U.S. market indexes over the past year.And among the 30 members of the Dow Jones, one stands out as the best-performing of the bunch by some margin over the trailing-12-month period. That company is none other than Merck (NYSE: MRK), a leading drugmaker. The pharmaceutical giant has a lot going its way, and hence its impressive recent run.But is Merck stock still a buy at current levels? Let's find out. Continue reading