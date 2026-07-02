GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
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02.07.2026 18:03:00
Is the Clock Ticking on GameStop Stock?
There are plenty of things weighing on GameStop (NYSE: GME) these days. Annual revenue is now 61% lower than when it peaked 14 fiscal years ago, and that's without accounting for inflation. Despite its meme-stock appeal, the small-box retailer of video games and collectibles has seen its sales contract in each of the past four fiscal years.It tried to shake things up with an unsolicited buyout offer for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) two months ago, but GameStop has been outbid by reality. This week, the chain got another worrying sign: Sony (NYSE: SONY) announced on Monday that it will cease physical game disc production for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles starting in 2028.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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