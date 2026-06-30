Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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30.06.2026 08:15:00
Is The Deal Between Nvidia and Palantir a Game Changer?
There's no denying that one of the biggest trends over the past several years has been the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Most experts view AI as the most important technological development since the dawn of the internet. Businesses and governments have only begun to scratch the surface of productivity improvements and are scrambling to deploy these next-generation systems to secure their share of the expected financial windfall.To that end, AI chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and AI systems pioneer Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) are expanding their existing partnership to build the foundation for sovereign AI within the U.S. government.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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