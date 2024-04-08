|
08.04.2024 20:00:00
Is the Deal Between Palantir Technologies and Oracle a Game Changer?
One of the most high-profile trends over the past year or so has been the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The latest advances in this quickly evolving field have created something of an AI gold rush as businesses scramble to determine how best to leverage this nascent technology.There are a vast and growing number of applications for generative AI, which can create original content, including text, images, and video. It can also summarize data, produce presentations, and streamline time-consuming and mundane tasks, thereby increasing worker productivity. Time is money, so companies are eager to claim their share of the expected windfall.Now, AI software and data analytics pioneer Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and database and cloud computing specialist Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are joining forces to help bring AI to the masses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.04.24
|Neue KI-Kooperation mit Oracle: Analyst sieht Potenzial für Palantir-Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Oracle-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Oracle von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Oracle-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Oracle-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Börsianer in Habachtstellung: S&P 500 pendelt um Nulllinie (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Dienstagshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Oracle-Aktie gefragt: Umsatzerwartungen getroffen (dpa-AFX)