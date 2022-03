Is the FDA Slow-Walking Authorization of Novavax's COVID Vaccine?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Throughout much of 2021, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) had only itself to blame for delays in winning approvals and authorizations for its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. The company's manufacturing issues caused it to postpone its plans to file for authorizations several times.However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now bears responsibility for what seems to be a lackadaisical pace in making a decision on granting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NVX-CoV2373. Is the FDA slow-walking authorization of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading