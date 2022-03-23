Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
23.03.2022 16:30:00
Is the Grass Looking Greener for Scotts Miracle-Gro?
Spring is in the air, conjuring up images of flowers blooming, birds chirping, Opening Day first pitches -- and maybe even fresh, green lawns. Investors in the company behind many of those lush lawns, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG), are looking forward to a fresh spring start as the stock of the leader in the garden and lawn-care industry is down nearly 50% from its 52-week high.The decline is largely a result of the market punishing the stock for being a "COVID beneficiary." Additionally, excitement for Hawthorne, Scotts' cannabis supplies business, has dried up as marijuana stocks have struggled over the past year.But the sell-off seems overdone, and perception that Scotts is simply benefiting from COVID-era trends seems shortsighted. In fact, the company looks well-positioned to deal with the current economic environment since it is a durable industry leader with strong brands and pricing power.Continue reading
