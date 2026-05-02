Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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02.05.2026 22:21:00
Is "The Great Rotation" Back to Crypto Going to Happen Soon?
In certain investor circles, an optimistic thesis is making the rounds. The narrative is that capital will soon rotate back into digital assets on a massive scale, drawn by beaten-down prices and a growth potential that other asset classes can't match. In this supposed "Great Rotation," heavily bruised assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), and even Dogecoin would become winners once again, if perhaps only for a few quarters or a couple of years at most, until capital finds a more appealing opportunity.It's nice to think that your investments will go up, and if there's a hunch like this, it can sometimes make sense to position your capital ahead of time to capture growth. But let's first take a look at what the data says and what to do about it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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