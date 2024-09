Is the Invesco QQQ ETF a Millionaire Maker?

There's a misconception that investors must make big bets on individual stocks to be successful in the stock market. However, numerous types of investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), can create life-changing investment returns. The big question is: How fast are you trying to get there?Sure, those who want to become millionaires seemingly overnight will have to take on huge risks that are unlikely to pay off. Trying to get rich fast is almost always a bad strategy.However, if you have some patience, the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) could be the best option for generating significant returns without gambling your hard-earned money away.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool