Gateway Aktie
WKN DE: 888851 / ISIN: US3676261080
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17.05.2026 16:51:01
Is the iShares EEMA ETF a Buy After Gateway Wealth Partners Raised Its Stake by $17.5 Million?
According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Gateway Wealth Partners, LLC increased its holdings of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 174,232 shares during the first quarter.The estimated value of the additional shares acquired was $17.46 million, based on the period's average price. The fund's position value rose by $16.97 million at quarter end, a figure that includes both trading activity and price changes.The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF offers institutional investors targeted access to emerging market equities across the Asian region.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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