MSCI Aktie
WKN DE: A0M63R / ISIN: US55354G1004
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15.03.2026 14:25:00
Is the iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF the Smartest Investment You Can Make in March?
March has not been kind to investors over the past couple of years. Last year, a struggling economy and the specter of tariffs caused the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) to drop about 6% for the month. This year, the S&P 500 hasn't been on a consistently upward trajectory wither. In fact, as of last week, the index was down about 2.7% for the year amid concerns about geopolitical tensions with Iran, higher gas prices, and rising unemployment rates. These factors are exacerbated by an overvalued stock market, particularly among large caps.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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