Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
31.05.2026 22:45:00
Is the IWM ETF Still a Buy After Its Recent Run-Up?
After a strong start to 2026, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT: IWM) is up 18% year to date. That nearly doubles the 10.7% return for the S&P 500. But the early momentum for small caps and other non-tech stocks has faded once the artificial intelligence (AI) trade returned in full force in April.Now investors need to weigh a positive outlook for economic growth and corporate earnings, but also deal with higher inflation, an uncertain geopolitical environment, and higher-for-longer interest rates. Which of these factors wins out will likely determine whether small caps are still a buy here.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!