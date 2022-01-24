Is the Labor Market Starting to Improve At Last?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While there's no debating that people are continuing to quit their jobs at record rates, the most recent job numbers signal that perhaps certain sectors are seeing measures of recovery. In the month of December, non-farm payrolls were only up 199,000 -- compared to the forecast 422,000 -- but unemployment declined again to 3.9%, down from November's unemployment rate of 4.2%. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 7, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon & Will Healy discuss their individual takes on the current state of the labor market. Continue reading