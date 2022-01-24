|
24.01.2022 21:30:00
Is the Labor Market Starting to Improve At Last?
While there's no debating that people are continuing to quit their jobs at record rates, the most recent job numbers signal that perhaps certain sectors are seeing measures of recovery. In the month of December, non-farm payrolls were only up 199,000 -- compared to the forecast 422,000 -- but unemployment declined again to 3.9%, down from November's unemployment rate of 4.2%. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 7, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon & Will Healy discuss their individual takes on the current state of the labor market. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!