Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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08.07.2026 20:33:00
Is the "Magnificent Seven's" Plan to Spend $700 Billion on AI Capex in 2026 Going to Lead to an Overbuild? Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg May Have Just Revealed the Answer.
The "Magnificent Seven" plan to spend more than $700 billion on artificial intelligence capital expenditures this year, a big step up from the $400 billion or so the group spent in 2025.In 2025, whenever hyperscalers announced plans to increase their AI-related capex, their stocks surged. But now, that spending has become a major point of contention in the market, primarily because investors are worried that the returns on these massive investments may not live up to the hype.In particular, investors are worried that hyperscalers may overbuild AI infrastructure. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have just given us a big hint about how valid those concerns might be.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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