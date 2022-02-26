|
26.02.2022 03:30:04
Is the Market Overreacting to MasTec's Q4 Results?
While it's proper and fair to expect a publicly traded business to meet expectations for revenue, profitability, and so on, no company's performance or potential is neatly encapsulated in a single earnings release.So it was with infrastructure construction company MasTec's (NYSE: MTZ), which saw its share price fall 13% on Friday after it published its Q4 results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!