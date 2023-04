Is the Market Right to Be Concerned About Regional Bank Exposure to Commercial Real Estate?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some of the largest U.S. bank commercial real estate (CRE) lenders have substantial exposure to office loans, which are expected to face ongoing pressure due to the staying power of remote work. While loss rates could very well jump significantly and impact earnings, it does seem like the largest bank CRE lenders can manage their exposure.But the thing to remember is that roughly 80% of CRE lending is done by the community and regional banks, so while the large banks may be able to stomach the losses and avoid some kind of systemic event, this is not the only segment of the banking sector that should be examined. In fact, the market has gotten much more interested in bank CRE exposure since three U.S. banks collapsed in March.Let's take a look at CRE and office exposure among some of the larger CRE lenders with less than $100 billion in assets, and also try to examine how they might hold up if they start to see higher losses in their CRE portfolios.Continue reading