The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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31.05.2026 13:44:00
Is the Market Setting Up for a Summer Rally or a Summer Slump?
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up nearly 10% as we get closer to the second half of the year. First-quarter earnings are out, and they tell a story of a resilient U.S. consumer and exciting developments in artificial intelligence (AI).However, the big news last week was that Nvidia's excellent results didn't move the needle; in fact, it's down about 4% since the report came out.Is the market starting to get nervous about high-priced AI stocks? And does this bode well for a summer rally or a summer slump?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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