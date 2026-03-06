Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
|
06.03.2026 16:47:00
Is the Middle East War Decreasing the Chances of Fed Rate Cuts This Year?
You might think the war in the Middle East and monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve wouldn't have much of a connection. You would be wrong.Fed watchers and futures markets are suddenly pricing in fewer rate cuts in 2026, partly as a result of the economic impact of the ongoing Iran war. Put differently, they're beginning to predict that the Fed's target interest rate -- the short-term federal funds rate, which sets the tone for all other interest rates -- will be higher by the end of 2026.That's a bad thing for the stock market, as lower borrowing costs are good for corporate profits -- they lower companies' interest costs and make it cheaper to borrow to expand -- and good for consumer spending, as they tend to pull down rates on home loans, car loans, and other consumer loans.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!