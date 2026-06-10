Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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10.06.2026 22:30:00
Is The Newest Quantum Stock IPO a Buy?
Quantinuum (NASDAQ: QNT), formed from the merger of Honeywell's (NASDAQ: HON) quantum computing division and UK-based Cambridge Quantum, went public at $60 per share on June 4. But as of this writing, its stock trades at about $51. Let's see why this quantum stock fizzled out -- and if it's worth buying as the bulls look the other way.Quantinuum, like its chief competitor IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), uses trapped-ion systems to power its quantum systems. Unlike older electron-driven systems, which require cryogenic refrigeration and exhibit high error rates, trapped-ion systems exhibit higher fidelity and don't require refrigeration.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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