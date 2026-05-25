Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
26.05.2026 00:30:00
Is the Palantir Valuation Debate Over? Why Some Analysts See 86% Upside in the Agentic AI Era.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) develops custom artificial intelligence (AI) software for government and commercial customers across various industries and applications. The company's launch of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in 2023 has proven to be a game changer, with growth accelerating consistently since then amid insatiable demand for AI technology across the economy.That momentum is still building; management is guiding for 120% revenue growth from commercial U.S. customers in 2026. It has made Palantir stock an absolute home run for investors throughout this artificial intelligence (AI) boom, rising over 2,000% since 2023.It's also made Palantir a lightning rod for investors, who have fiercely debated the stock's lofty valuation. That debate rages on among analysts to this day. Of 30 Wall Street analysts surveyed by CNN Business, 60% rate the stock a buy, with some price targets suggesting as much as 86% upside. Here's why agentic AI could be fueling the market's optimism.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
25.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Palantir-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|Palantir-Aktie trotzdem höher: Bürgermeister stoppt Deal von Polizei in London (dpa-AFX)
|
21.05.26
|London mayor blocks the Met’s £50mn Palantir deal (Financial Times)
|
18.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier Palantir-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Palantir von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.26
|Palantir Technologies gegen BigBear.ai: Welche KI-Rüstungsaktie nach den Zahlen stärker wirkt (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
11.05.26
|Rotation im KI-Sektor: Warum AMD und Micron derzeit besser laufen als Palantir Technologies (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)