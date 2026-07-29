GIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7F9 / ISIN: JP3264860002
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29.07.2026 18:15:00
Is the Private Credit Boom a Gift or a Risk for BDC Income Investors?
Business development companies (BDCs) are specifically designed to pass income on to investors. Some have particularly large yields, as well, often in the 10% area. However, there are important risks for investors to consider when buying a BDC. One of the biggest is the basic business model of investing in the debt of non-public companies. This puts BDCs like Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) in the same space as financial giants like Blackstone (NYSE: BX). One of Blackstone's big focuses is expanding in the private credit market, which is a mixed blessing for BDCs. Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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