15.06.2022
IS THE REAL ESTATE PARTY OVER? PRICE REDUCTIONS UP 69% NATIONALLY FROM LAST MAY
CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Is the party over? According to Realtor.com, price reductions are up 69 % from last May across the nation. The real estate market is shifting, and today's Millennial home buyers, unlike their parents, demand move-in ready homes. With mortgage rates on a steady incline, sellers can expect buyers to be pickier than ever.
"The big question every seller should ask right now is – how can I maximize my home value?" explained Renovation Sells CEO Mike Valente. "Without doing pre-sale renovations, sellers are doing themselves a disservice and leaving money on the table."
After completing more than 400 presale renovations nationally, Renovations Sells shares some must-do's to sell fast at the highest price.
Watch Renovation Sells CEO Mike Valentine's 5 Ways to Maximize the Sale Price of Your Home
5 Must-do Tips to Sell Your Home Fast at the Highest Price:
Renovation Sells makes it simple to get homes move-in ready to sell fast and at the highest price. With 20 locations across the United States, Renovation Sells executes affordable pre-sale renovations with the customized design that today's buyers demand, all without the high-end cost, effort, or timetable. On average, projects are completed in as little as three weeks at approximately $27,000. Renovation Sells is committed to providing Realtors and their home sellers with fast, beautiful, turnkey renovations carried out by someone they personally know and trust. To find out how to get your listings move-in ready and maximize your seller's equity, visit https://www.renovationsells.com. To see before & after photos of recent projects, follow @renovationsells on Instagram.
