Is the road to net-zero paved with errors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

WHEN is net-zero really net-zero? Behind the growing plethora of emissions data put out by companies today are executives taking their first stab at such numbers, a significant portion of whom are unfamiliar with the process and blind to the inherent levels of uncertainty or inaccuracy in their data. And, with not many being able to vouch for the credibility of such disclosed figures, few are any the wiser.