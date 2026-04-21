Netflix Aktie

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WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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21.04.2026 18:45:00

Is the Slide in Netflix Stock a Buying Opportunity?

The share price of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) sank despite the video streaming company reporting strong first-quarter results, after it only maintained its full-year guidance. The stock has been on a roller-coaster ride following its planned acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, which initially sank the shares, but then the stock reversed course after Netflix got outbid. The stock is now around breakeven over the past year, as of this writing.The $2.8 billion termination fee Netflix received from Warner Bros for the deal falling through did little to soothe investors' concerns about its guidance, as the company said it would still incur much of the transaction costs related to the deal and that it still expected high content costs early in the year. The company projected 13.5% revenue growth in Q2 and between 12% and 14% revenue growth for the year to between $50.7 billion and $51.7 billion. It noted that the guidance included planned price increases.That's a deceleration from the over 16% revenue growth the company saw in Q1. Netflix said the growth came in above expectations due to stronger-than-expected membership growth. Growth was strongest in international markets, with Asia Pacific revenue climbing 20% to $1.5 billion; Latin American revenue rising 19%; and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) revenue jumping 17% to $4 billion. U.S. and Canada revenue rose 14% to $5.2 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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