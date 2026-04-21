Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
21.04.2026 18:45:00
Is the Slide in Netflix Stock a Buying Opportunity?
The share price of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) sank despite the video streaming company reporting strong first-quarter results, after it only maintained its full-year guidance. The stock has been on a roller-coaster ride following its planned acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, which initially sank the shares, but then the stock reversed course after Netflix got outbid. The stock is now around breakeven over the past year, as of this writing.The $2.8 billion termination fee Netflix received from Warner Bros for the deal falling through did little to soothe investors' concerns about its guidance, as the company said it would still incur much of the transaction costs related to the deal and that it still expected high content costs early in the year. The company projected 13.5% revenue growth in Q2 and between 12% and 14% revenue growth for the year to between $50.7 billion and $51.7 billion. It noted that the guidance included planned price increases.That's a deceleration from the over 16% revenue growth the company saw in Q1. Netflix said the growth came in above expectations due to stronger-than-expected membership growth. Growth was strongest in international markets, with Asia Pacific revenue climbing 20% to $1.5 billion; Latin American revenue rising 19%; and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) revenue jumping 17% to $4 billion. U.S. and Canada revenue rose 14% to $5.2 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.
|
23.04.26
|Warner-Aktie kaum verändert: Grünes Licht von Aktionären für Übernahme durch Paramount (dpa-AFX)
|
20.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Montagmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite fällt am Montagmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Netflix-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Netflix von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Netflix Inc.
|22.04.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.26
|Netflix Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.04.26
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.04.26
|Netflix Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.26
|Netflix Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.04.26
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.04.26
|Netflix Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.26
|Netflix Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.04.26
|Netflix Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.04.26
|Netflix Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.26
|Netflix Halten
|Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW)
|21.01.26
|Netflix Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.25
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netflix Inc.
|79,44
|0,09%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreisanstieg: ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX wohl stabil -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte leichter in den Freitagshandel gehen, während der deutsche Leitindex wohl seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Freitag mehrheitlich in Rot.