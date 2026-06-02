Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.06.2026 06:45:00
Is the SpaceX IPO Destined to Flop? This Historical Indicator Has an 86% Success Rate and Offers a Clear Answer.
SpaceX is shaping up to be one of the most awaited IPOs in Wall Street's history. The company's Starlink satellite network, reusable rocket systems, deep government relationships, and commercial momentum make it one of the rare private companies with a credible high-growth story.Image source: Getty Images.According to Reuters, SpaceX is targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation, implying a price-to-sales (PS) ratio close to 100. At that valuation, public investors may be paying for years of success before that success is fully proven.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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