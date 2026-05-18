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18.05.2026 12:00:00
Is the SpaceX IPO Overpriced? Here's How Much It Could Be Worth, According to a Valuation Expert.
SpaceX is set to make history this summer with its public market debut. The company confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in April, aiming for a potential listing in June. The company could be valued at $1.75 trillion or more, offering $75 billion of stock to the public. That would make it the largest IPO ever.To put that in perspective, there are only a handful of companies, public or private, that are valued at more than $1.75 trillion. It's easy to forget that fact when some of the most popular companies in the world are also worth trillions of dollars. But only eight companies are currently valued higher than SpaceX's target.That may make investors wonder whether the Elon Musk-led company is really worth the price. The "Dean of Valuation," New York University finance professor Aswath Damodaran, recently took a look at the limited publicly available information about SpaceX's financials and made his best guess at how much the company is actually worth. Here's what he thinks about the blockbuster IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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