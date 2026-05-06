Spotify Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEGN / ISIN: LU1778762911
|
06.05.2026 18:15:00
Is the Spotify Stock Dip a Buying Opportunity?
It's been a tough year for Spotify's (NYSE: SPOT) stock, and things didn't get any better when it reported its Q1 results late last month. The stock is now down about 28% on the year, as of this writing.Let's take a closer look at the company's recent results and prospects to see if investors should buy the dip.After raising prices in the U.S. earlier this year, there has been a worry among some investors that Spotify's premium subscriber growth would slow. That finally showed up in its guidance, as it projected premium subscribers to grow 8% year over year to 299 million in Q2, falling just shy of analyst estimates for 300.3 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spotify
|
28.04.26
|Spotify-Aktie unter Druck: Gute Ergebnisse reichen Anlegern nicht aus (finanzen.at)
|
28.04.26
|ROUNDUP: Spotify gewinnt trotz Preiserhöhungen weitere Nutzer - Aktie gibt nach (dpa-AFX)
|
28.04.26