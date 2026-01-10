Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
10.01.2026 17:53:00
Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2026? Here Is What History Suggests
Last year, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gained 16% -- marking the third straight year the index generated double-digit returns. While stocks have gotten off to a hot start to begin 2026, two important indicators suggest that a pullback could be on the horizon. Let's dig into these important metrics to understand just how frothy the market has become. From there, we'll determine where might be the best place to invest as stocks continue to roar, for now.Image source: Getty Images.According to FactSet Research, the S&P 500 currently boasts a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22. Not only is this elevated compared to the index's five-year and 10-year forward P/E levels, it is historically high in general.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!