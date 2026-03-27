Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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27.03.2026 06:00:00
Is the Stock Market Going to Crash This Year? History Could Not Be Any Clearer on What Should Happen in 2026.
Ever since artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as the stock market's next big megatrend, it's been relatively difficult losing money as an investor. Between 2023 and 2025, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted average gains of 21% and 30%, respectively.This year has been a different story entirely. So far in 2026, a number of different factors have caused the S&P and Nasdaq to plummet. Whether its geopolitical tension, uncertainty over the midterm elections, or the direction of the Federal Reserve's policies, generating market-beating growth has suddenly become a challenge.All the while, the stock market is flashing an ominous warning that investors haven't seen in over two decades. Let's explore what direction stocks could be headed later this year and assess how investors should navigate ongoing volatility.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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