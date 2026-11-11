Is the Stock Market Going to Crash? Warren Buffett's Warning Is Hard to Ignore.

Over the last several years, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) generated total returns of 26%, 25%, and 18% in 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) also delivered impressive gains.

Much of this rally has been fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. However, enthusiasm has spread beyond semiconductor companies and cloud computing providers to adjacent industries, including utilities, energy infrastructure, and data center construction.

While these trends have created enormous wealth, they also raise questions about stock market valuations. Between 1965 and 2025, Warren Buffett helped Berkshire Hathaway deliver a staggering cumulative return of 6,099,294%, compared with 46,061% for the S&P 500, including dividends!

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