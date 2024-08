Is the Stock Market Sell-Off a Reason to Buy Nvidia Stock?

Investors waiting for a pullback in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock may believe the opportunity has arrived. The stock has pulled back since peaking at just above $140 per share in June. Investors should also remember it has lost more than half of its value twice since 2018.However, the artificial intelligence (AI) stock is up nearly 2,400% over the last five years. Indeed, Nvidia has earned much of this growth thanks to its leadership in the AI chip space. But amid a sell-off in tech stocks, should investors start buying now or hold out for a lower stock price?Nvidia began as a gaming company and is involved in fields such as automotive and professional visualization. More recently, the stock has shot into the stratosphere thanks to its work in becoming the dominant company in the AI chip space.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool