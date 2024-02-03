|
03.02.2024 20:47:00
Is the Stock of Tinder's Parent Company in Trouble?
Most people -- if not everyone, at this point -- have heard of online dating. Hundreds of millions of folks around the world use smartphone apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge to connect with potential romantic partners. It is a global phenomenon, with these apps routinely being some of the most popular every year on mobile app stores. In fact, for heterosexual relationships, it's estimated that roughly 40% now begin online, with that number steadily rising.In spite of this massive growth, the leading online dating company, Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), has seen its stock flounder in recent years. The owner of Tinder and fast-growing Hinge has seen its share value collapse by 80% from all-time highs as it loses paying users. Does this stock-price movement indicate that the online dating giant is in trouble? Or is this just a fantastic buy-the-dip opportunity? Let's look closer and find out. Match Group posted its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results this week. If we look at its headline financials, the report was solid. Revenue grew 10% year over year to $866 million in Q4, while its operating margin came in at 30%. These scaled dating applications are highly cash-generative, with Match Group producing $829 million in free cash flow last year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.