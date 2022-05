Is The Trade Desk a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) closed at an all-time high of $111.64 last November. But as of this writing, the advertising technology company's stock trades just above $50.Like many other growth stocks, The Trade Desk's stock declined over the past six months as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds sparked a retreat toward more-conservative investments. But does that pullback represent a good buying opportunity for long-term investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading