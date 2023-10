Is The Trade Desk a Good Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic in 2023, leading to a plethora of companies touting AI capabilities. In this environment, it's hard to distinguish between businesses that will deliver AI-powered value over the long term and those that may be jumping on the bandwagon.AI isn't just the latest fad for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which used artificial intelligence as part of its digital advertising platform since 2018. The firm describes its AI as a "co-pilot" helping marketers to optimize the performance and spending of their advertising with The Trade Desk.And if AI assists marketers to achieve better results with less effort and cost, this translates into more ad spending on The Trade Desk's platform. Here's a look at the company's use of AI and how it's helping to deliver tangible business results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel