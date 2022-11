Is The Trade Desk a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some days you just can't win. Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) slid around 8% on Wednesday, Nov. 9, even though the company announced third-quarter results that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines.Encouraging inflation data sent The Trade Desk and the rest of the market soaring again on Thursday. Despite the recent advance, investors worried about a macroeconomic slowdown have pushed this adtech stock down by a terrifying 46% in 2022. A look below the surface, though, suggests the innovative business is gaining a share of a growing market for digital ads.Is The Trade Desk a smart buy at its beaten-down price, or could there be more trouble ahead? Let's weigh reasons to add this stock to your portfolio against reasons to avoid it for now. Continue reading