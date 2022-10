Is The Trade Desk or Roku the Better Ad-Tech Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advertising has been around forever, and it's pretty good at evolving to find potential customers where they like to gather. That is a big part of why advertising budgets are steadily going from old-fashioned mediums like print and network television to digital ones like streaming and the internet. Streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and ad-tech platform The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have differences, but digital advertising sits at the core of what they both do.The core for these two companies is facing some macroeconomic pressure at the moment as inflation slows consumer spending and rapidly rising interest rates lower short-term advertising forecasts. Ad-spend growth could dramatically slow in 2023 as recession fears overhang the economy. These concerns worried investors of both of these ad-tech stocks and lowered stock prices significantly.In light of all this, which of these two stocks is the better buy today? Let's dig in to find out.