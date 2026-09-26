Is the Trump Bull Market About to Crash? A Historically Accurate Measure of Risk Offers a Chilling Answer.

Although Wall Street has endured some of the wildest swings in its storied history under President Donald Trump, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and tech-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) have thrived with Trump in the White House.

During Trump's first, non-consecutive term (Jan. 20, 2017-Jan. 20, 2021), the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite surged 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively. Since taking office for his second term on Jan. 20, 2025, Wall Street's trio is up 19%, 28%, and 35%, respectively.

The Trump bull market has been fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out, better-than-expected corporate earnings, and record S&P 500 share buybacks, among other catalysts. Record buybacks are a function of Trump's flagship Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (signed in December 2017), which reduced the peak marginal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%.

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