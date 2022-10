Is the Upcoming Holiday Season a Chance for Etsy to Shine?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to customizable handmade goods, there's no better place to shop than Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). The specialty online marketplace benefited from the wave of e-commerce spending in 2020 and 2021, but has experienced the pain of demand evaporation in 2022.That drop has affected Etsy's stock significantly -- it's down more than 60% from its all-time high. Sales volumes on its platform are also suffering as consumers dial back on discretionary spending in light of inflation -- people's dollars just don't stretch as far as they did last year.However, I think the same issues that have been dragging on its business could create a boom for Etsy this holiday season.Continue reading