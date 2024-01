Is the Vanguard 500 Index Fund a Strong Buy in 2024?

Stock investing doesn't need to be overly complicated. By buying and holding a low-cost fund that tracks the S&P 500, and subsequently reinvesting the dividends, investors would have grown their money by a healthy 211% over the past 10 years.Keeping with this theme, Warren Buffett has often advocated for lay investors to put up to 90% of their capital into the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEMKT: VOO) and the remaining 10% into short-term government bonds. Buffett favors this particular S&P 500 tracking vehicle because of its rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.03%.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel