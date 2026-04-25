WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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25.04.2026 23:31:00
Is the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF (VEU) the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?
If you're at least a little bit worried about how the American economy is going to fare in the years ahead, what with tariff wars, the war with Iran, general global unrest, and so on, you might be seeking some investments that are focused outside our borders -- for diversification's sake.A fine investment to consider for your long-term portfolio is the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VEU). It's an exchange-traded fund (ETF) -- a fund that trades like a stock, meaning that you buy as many or as few shares of it as you want, from pretty much any good brokerage.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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