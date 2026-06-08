Fit Aktie
WKN DE: A2DULY / ISIN: JP3802980007
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08.06.2026 16:30:00
Is the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) the Right Fit for Your Portfolio?
If you want to invest in a bunch of growth stocks, but you don't yet have enough money to buy many of them, what do you do? Well, consider parking some or many of your long-term dollars in the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).As you may know, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a fund that trades like a stock, so you can easily invest in it via any good brokerage. Permit me to explain why the Vanguard Growth ETF is a particularly attractive ETF.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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