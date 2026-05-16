Fit Aktie
WKN DE: A2DULY / ISIN: JP3802980007
|
16.05.2026 21:46:02
Is the Vanguard Information Technology ETF the Right Fit for Your Portfolio Before Summer?
Tech stocks have stormed back in recent weeks and have a lot of momentum heading into the summer.But even as the Nasdaq has rallied, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) has performed even better. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is up 22% year-to-date (YTD) and 50% over the past 12 months.That's significantly better than the Nasdaq 100 and the Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100. The QQQ is up about 17% YTD and roughly 39% over the past year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!