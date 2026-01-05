Russell Aktie

Russell

WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080

05.01.2026 16:05:00

Is the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF a Buy Now?

If you look at the past few years, investors have unquestionably been focused on large caps and tech stocks. Small caps have largely been dropped from the conversation as the "Magnificent Seven" stocks and artificial intelligence (AI) dominate the market narrative.It won't be like that forever, but will 2026 be the year we finally see that resurgence from small-cap stocks? The U.S. economy is still in pretty good shape, but there are cracks beginning to show up in a few places. That makes the environment for small caps still uncertain but one with a lot of potential if things go right.The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO) is one of the cleanest and cheapest ways to invest in this segment of the market. Let's look at the backdrop for small caps to see if now is an optimal entry point.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
