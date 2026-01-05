Russell Aktie
WKN DE: 861252 / ISIN: US7823521080
|
05.01.2026 16:05:00
Is the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF a Buy Now?
If you look at the past few years, investors have unquestionably been focused on large caps and tech stocks. Small caps have largely been dropped from the conversation as the "Magnificent Seven" stocks and artificial intelligence (AI) dominate the market narrative.It won't be like that forever, but will 2026 be the year we finally see that resurgence from small-cap stocks? The U.S. economy is still in pretty good shape, but there are cracks beginning to show up in a few places. That makes the environment for small caps still uncertain but one with a lot of potential if things go right.The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO) is one of the cleanest and cheapest ways to invest in this segment of the market. Let's look at the backdrop for small caps to see if now is an optimal entry point.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Russell Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Russell Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.