International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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05.06.2026 16:40:00
Is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF a Better Buy Than It Was at the Start of May?
Between geopolitical events, tech stocks sliding, and overall uncertainty in the U.S. economy, it was a rough start to the year for the U.S. stock market. Through late March, the S&P 500 was down 7.5%, and investors had begun leaning more on international stocks.Now, the S&P 500 has posted back-to-back gains. It finished April up 10.4%, May up 5.2%, and started June up 10.5% for the year.The go-to for many investors looking to invest in international stocks was the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS), but with the S&P 500's current momentum, is VXUS a better or worse buy now than a month ago?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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